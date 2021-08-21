Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $373.78 Million

Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will post $373.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $349.60 million and the highest is $400.28 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $329.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.24). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.89% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.91. 3,371,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,762. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

