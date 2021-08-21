Melissa B. Epperly Purchases 1,326 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CFO Melissa B. Epperly acquired 1,326 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $68,952.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,436,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $55.26 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $62.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZNTL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,983,000 after purchasing an additional 503,339 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 361,514 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 106,262.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,100,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,159,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 200.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,259,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,409,000 after buying an additional 2,175,322 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

