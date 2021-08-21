Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) Trading Down 9.7%

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG) shares traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.62 and last traded at $10.78. 5,166 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 476,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.94.

MCG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Membership Collective Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.17.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (NYSE:MCG)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

