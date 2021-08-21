Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Waverton Investment Management Ltd

Waverton Investment Management Ltd cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 97.6% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 199,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 98,738 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,371,000 after purchasing an additional 40,677 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 15,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,284,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,414,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

