Metal (MTL) Price Hits $2.89

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Metal has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $189.79 million and approximately $36.57 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal coin can currently be purchased for $2.89 or 0.00005887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.99 or 0.00150546 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00056811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.00812709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00048041 BTC.

Metal Profile

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Metal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

