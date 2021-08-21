Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in July

Metro AG (OTCMKTS:MTTWF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 172.0 days.

Shares of MTTWF stock opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38. Metro has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $12.42.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Metro in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

