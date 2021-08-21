MIB Coin (MIB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. MIB Coin has a market cap of $441,485.96 and $5.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MIB Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00026426 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00058392 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,339,681 coins and its circulating supply is 147,037,753 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

Buying and Selling MIB Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

