Micromines (MICRO) Price Reaches $0.0000

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Micromines coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Micromines has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Micromines has a total market cap of $70,280.90 and $57.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Micromines alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057602 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.81 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.66 or 0.00149612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,401.85 or 0.99662240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.22 or 0.00922903 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,244.22 or 0.06680049 BTC.

Micromines Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Micromines is medium.com/@micromines . The official website for Micromines is micromines.co

Micromines Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Micromines directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Micromines should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Micromines using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Micromines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Micromines and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.