Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

In other news, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marcio Souza purchased 9,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $150,668.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,854 shares of company stock valued at $927,431 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $60.95. The firm has a market cap of $838.82 million and a P/E ratio of -2.39.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.20). Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

