Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 184.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.46% of OncoSec Medical worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the first quarter worth $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 37,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoSec Medical by 73.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 59,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

In other OncoSec Medical news, CEO Brian A. Leuthner sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $43,017.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONCS stock opened at $1.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.18. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1.84 and a 12 month high of $8.16.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OncoSec Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OncoSec Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.