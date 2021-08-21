Millennium Management LLC Purchases 9,326 Shares of SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SharpSpring were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 40.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharpSpring by 61.2% in the first quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 308,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 117,227 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHSP opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 million, a P/E ratio of -30.27 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 21.92%.

SHSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

SharpSpring Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

