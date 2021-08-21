Millennium Management LLC Sells 4,893 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PriceSmart by 137.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PriceSmart by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in PriceSmart by 3.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in PriceSmart by 6.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.89 and a 1 year high of $104.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $895.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $642,569.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,917,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,816,700.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,860,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,063,693.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,246 shares of company stock worth $10,469,892 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.