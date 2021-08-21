Millennium Management LLC Sells 76,492 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,633 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 793.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth $129,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $726,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,471.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. FIX reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE FIX opened at $74.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.81. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 12.83%.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

