Mina Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $3.08 or 0.00006259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mina has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $613.60 million and $56.38 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002030 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00057312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.99 or 0.00131872 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.90 or 0.00154011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,300.12 or 1.00034982 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.00920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.06573921 BTC.

Mina Coin Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 198,931,927 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

