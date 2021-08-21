Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.71. 116,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,122. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.37.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

