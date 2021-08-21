Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Short Interest Update

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 393,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NYSE MTX traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.71. 116,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,122. Minerals Technologies has a 1-year low of $46.49 and a 1-year high of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.37.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,557,000 after purchasing an additional 272,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,226,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 85,380 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,746,000 after acquiring an additional 322,358 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,550,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,981,000 after acquiring an additional 26,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,285,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.
