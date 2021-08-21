Mirai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (MRI)

Mirai (CURRENCY:MRI) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Mirai has traded down 40.9% against the dollar. Mirai has a market cap of $3,707.38 and approximately $2.00 worth of Mirai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirai coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirai alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00021321 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001916 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000137 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Mirai Profile

Mirai (CRYPTO:MRI) is a coin. Mirai’s total supply is 3,442,977 coins and its circulating supply is 3,432,003 coins. Mirai’s official Twitter account is @CoinMirai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mirai’s official website is www.mirai.rocks

Buying and Selling Mirai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.