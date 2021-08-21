Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.39 and last traded at $13.39. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MIELF)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

