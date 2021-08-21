MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $217.20.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $140.83 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $101.78 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.53.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,430,192 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,006,865,000 after acquiring an additional 274,904 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,209,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $409,708,000 after acquiring an additional 228,328 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $276,758,000 after acquiring an additional 209,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,186,000 after acquiring an additional 123,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

