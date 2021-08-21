Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Sells $37,199.16 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $37,199.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MODN opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.63. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Model N by 49.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Model N by 58.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

