Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 781,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 623,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,679,000 after buying an additional 148,219 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 85,997.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 30,959 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,572,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.07. 677,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 54.23% and a return on equity of 16.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Monmouth Real Estate Investment

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

