Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Jeffrey D. Steele Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Monroe Capital’s payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

