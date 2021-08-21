Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Jeffrey D. Steele Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $82,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.95. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a current ratio of 6.92.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 82.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 43,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 3.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Monroe Capital from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.
