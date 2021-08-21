Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.550-$11.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.520. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $385.55.

NYSE:MCO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.42. 595,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,791. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,860.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

