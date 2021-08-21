MoonRadar Reaches 1-Day Volume of $10,144.00 (MRF)

MoonRadar (CURRENCY:MRF) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, MoonRadar has traded 19.8% lower against the dollar. MoonRadar has a total market capitalization of $393,619.53 and approximately $10,144.00 worth of MoonRadar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonRadar coin can currently be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00057839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00134018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00150419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,368.23 or 1.00034770 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.62 or 0.00921206 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,274.73 or 0.06635580 BTC.

MoonRadar Profile

MoonRadar’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,178,105 coins. MoonRadar’s official Twitter account is @moonradarfin

MoonRadar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonRadar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonRadar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonRadar using one of the exchanges listed above.

