Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Suzano were worth $7,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the first quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 517,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 10.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUZ opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.17. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

