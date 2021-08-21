Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in eHealth were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after buying an additional 750,501 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,975,000 after buying an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,009,000 after buying an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth $24,641,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $39.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49 and a beta of -0.09. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $94.41.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

