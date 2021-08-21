Morgan Stanley Cuts Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Price Target to $11.00

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PGRE. Mizuho reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.46.

PGRE opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Paramount Group has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paramount Group will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 166,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

