Morgan Stanley Grows Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $8,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 10.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $181.44 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $132.39 and a 1 year high of $182.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

