Morgan Stanley Has $8.44 Million Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,372 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $8,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 177.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total value of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,256.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $80,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 428,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,135,282.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,990 shares of company stock worth $6,414,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.77.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

