Morgan Stanley Increases Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target to $123.00

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $117.00 to $123.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $114.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.70. Entergy has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $114.71. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 8,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $846,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,154. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,386 shares of company stock worth $1,639,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,295,158,000 after buying an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after buying an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after buying an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after buying an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after buying an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

