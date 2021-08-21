Morgan Stanley Increases The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Price Target to $81.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $81.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

TJX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.37.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $74.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 57.6% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

