Morgan Stanley Purchases 206,561 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 465,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 206,561 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $8,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,686,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,619,000 after purchasing an additional 420,437 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $5,922,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4,245.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 259,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 253,766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.87 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 63.17 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 16.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Energy Recovery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Energy Recovery from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Energy Recovery Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.