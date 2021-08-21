Morgan Stanley Raises SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $318.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $318.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.13.

Shares of SEDG opened at $269.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.95. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $178.32 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.36.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,827 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,878,721,000 after acquiring an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,529,000 after acquiring an additional 711,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,756,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

