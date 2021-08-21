Morgan Stanley Reduces Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.85% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $286,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $346,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter valued at $583,000.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $94.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.89. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.20 and a fifty-two week high of $97.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.