Morgan Stanley Sells 64,590 Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.61% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 44.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PSP opened at $15.96 on Friday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.