MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

