Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €306.00 by Berenberg Bank

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €306.00 ($360.00) price target by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €269.00 ($316.47) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €299.00 ($351.76) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €275.50 ($324.12).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

