Myriad Hits One Day Trading Volume of $12,227.00 (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $7.18 million and $12,227.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,794,341,500 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

