MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MYTE has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.86.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

NYSE:MYTE opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.98. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.06 million. On average, analysts predict that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at $157,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the second quarter valued at $329,000. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.