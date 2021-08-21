Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.00

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 494030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBRV shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $512.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 755,789 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

