NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Sells $83,730.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $83,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $91,740.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Kirk Malloy sold 168 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $10,088.40.

Shares of NSTG opened at $52.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.62. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,621,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,701,000 after purchasing an additional 171,084 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,645,000 after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,068 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,542,000 after acquiring an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

