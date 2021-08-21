National Bank Financial Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.19. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.31.

TSE SIA opened at C$15.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$10.24 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently -1,671.43%.

In related news, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.22, for a total value of C$48,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,177,498. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,460.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

