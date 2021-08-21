National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.940. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$4.800 EPS.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 285,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.63 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.03.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

