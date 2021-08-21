National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 790,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 4.1% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $41,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NFG shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.03.

NYSE NFG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,124. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.33%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

