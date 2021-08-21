National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

National Vision stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.51. The company had a trading volume of 604,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,322. National Vision has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.77.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EYE shares. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.78.

In other National Vision news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,560 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

