Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE NGVC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.53. The company had a trading volume of 118,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $260.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

