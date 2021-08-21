Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

GASNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cheuvreux cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Naturgy Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

OTCMKTS GASNY opened at $5.05 on Friday. Naturgy Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.3377 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Naturgy Energy Group Company Profile

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

