Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post $154.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $162.20 million and the lowest is $149.50 million. Nautilus posted sales of $155.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year sales of $634.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $621.40 million to $648.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $631.95 million, with estimates ranging from $539.20 million to $724.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%.

NLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist reduced their target price on Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.77. 613,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $364.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.59.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

