Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Nemetschek stock opened at $88.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.55. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $88.35.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

