Neo (NEO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $421.98 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $56.54 or 0.00114519 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Neo has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and $421.98 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002537 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00058449 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00058581 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00135676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015298 BTC.

About Neo

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.