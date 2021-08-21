NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 666,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,728. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $5,134,043.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,914 shares in the company, valued at $9,824,119.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Featured Article: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.