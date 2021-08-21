NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.270-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $490 million-$510 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $500.22 million.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.45.
Shares of NeoGenomics stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.89. 666,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,728. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $34.18 and a 52-week high of $61.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.00 and a beta of 0.68.
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.
